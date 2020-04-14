Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Global Ports Holding Plc Full Year Results 2019 14-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Full year results for the twelve months ended 31st December 2019 Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its audited results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2019. Financial Summary FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 YoY YoY CCY Constant currency6 Audited Reported Change Total Revenue 117.9 121.0 124.8 -5.6% -3.0% ($m)1 Cruise EBITDA 44.4 46.3 37.6 18.0% 23.1% ($m)9 Commercial EBITDA 39.1 39.2 53.1 -26.4% -26.3% ($m) Segmental EBITDA 83.4 85.5 90.7 -8.0% -5.8% ($m)2 Adjusted EBITDA 77.0 79.0 83.7 -8.0% -5.6% ($m)3 Operating Profit 15.3 35.9 -57% ($m) Profit/(Loss) (13.4) 8.6 -255% before tax ($m) Profit/(Loss) (15.2) 7.1 -313% after tax ($m) Underlying profit 27.3 59.0 -53.7% for the period ($m)4 EPS (c) (29.5) 1.23 -2511% Adjusted EPS (c)5 43.5 92.1 -52.9% DPS (c) 19.9 55.5 -64.1% Net Debt 389.2 267.2 57.4% Net debt excluding 324.3 267.2 21.4% impact of IFRS 16 Cash and cash 63.8 79.8 -20.1% equivalents Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder and Chairman said: ............................................ "Our strong performance in Cruise in 2019 has unfortunately been overshadowed by recent events. The Covid-19 crisis that has engulfed the world is causing unprecedented disruption to both global economies and the global travel sector. But most importantly, it is affecting the lives of people all over the world on a previously unimaginable scale. Our thoughts are with those people that have been directly impacted by the virus and the health workers around the world that are battling to save so many lives. In light of the impact of this crisis on the global travel industry, the board and senior management of GPH have taken immediate action to significantly reduce costs and conserve cash to protect the Group's balance sheet and help steer the company through the crisis. We believe that the actions taken to date will mean that even under a severe downside scenario of no cruise ships calling at our ports for the remainder of 2020 and a modest recovery at only our Caribbean ports thereafter, as well as a significant decline in container volumes at Port Akdeniz, the Group will have sufficient cash resources to remain in operation and within covenant requirements at the end of April 2021." Covid-19 crisis management and actions At the end of December 2019, GPH had cash and cash equivalents of $63.8m, as at the end of March 2020 this figure was $53.5m, including a debt repayment of $6.5m. Available headroom in our credit lines was $20m at the end of March 2020. In light of the exceptional circumstances that are currently engulfing the cruise industry and with such uncertainty over when cruise travel might return to normal, the board and management have taken several significant actions to protect the balance sheet and long term future of the business. The Board believe that the actions been taken to date will mean that even under a severe downside scenario the Group will have sufficient cash resources to remain in operation and within covenant requirements at the end of April 2021. This scenario includes our Caribbean ports handling no cruise ships for the remainder of 2020, with a recovery in Caribbean passenger volumes in the first four months of 2021 to 50% of previous expectations, while it assumes the rest of our cruise port portfolio does not welcome any cruise ships until after the end of April 2021. In terms of our Commercial operations, the severe downside scenario assumes a fall in marble exports in Port Akdeniz to China of 75% based on the forecasted container cargo of marble for both loading and unloading until September 2020 followed by a moderate improvement but remaining at least 25% below original management expectations. Under this scenario Port Akdeniz container volumes would fall by 35% in 2020 compared to 2019 and by 25% compared to management's previous expectations for the period to end April 2021. Cost reductions ............... The inherent flexibility in GPH's business model, including the extensive use of outsourced service providers, means that many of our costs expand and contract in line with cruise traffic or cargo volumes. Clearly in the current circumstances such costs in our Cruise operations have dropped to almost zero. In terms of the costs that are more fixed in nature, $12.1m has been taken out of the cost base in the Group's Cruise operations. This reflects a combination of actions and measures including all board members suspending their salaries and fees, salary deferrals across the Group and significantly reduced marketing costs and consultancy fees. Capital expenditure and new port capital commitments .................................................... Across our portfolio, all but essential maintenance capex has been suspended and will remain suspended until the cruise industry starts to return towards normal. Capex at our new ports in the Caribbean is expected to continue as planned. The Group signed two new concession agreements in 2019, Nassau Cruise Port and Antigua Cruise Port, both of which require future capital investment. GPH's share of this investment over the next two years, totals over $160 million. In Antigua, the Group's cash investment was paid from the Group's cash resources in 2019 and the balance of the required investment will be funded through an already committed bank loan from a syndicate of lenders. In Nassau, the design and engineering of the marine components of the project has been completed and the construction is expected to commence in June 2020, with an expected completion date of April 2022. The scheduled capex over the next 12 months of up to $130m is to be fully financed by bond issuance in both local and international markets and the remaining portion of $30m of the existing bridge loan of $50m is to be converted into a long term loan on the same terms of the bond. Issuance of the remaining $40m bond and $50m finance through operational cash flows is expected to be between late 2021 and the middle of 2022. Despite the current uncertainty, Nassau Cruise Port's bond issuance into the local and international markets remains on schedule and management are confident in the levels of demand. GPH does not currently expect the Nassau operations to require any further direct cash contribution from GPH Plc. While the board believes that there is still considerable scope for future expansion of the business over the medium to long term, the planned new cruise port project expenses have effectively been suspended. The Group incurred costs of $5.1m in respect of project expenses in 2019. Commercial Ports ................ While our scenario analysis includes a significant fall in container volumes at Port Akdeniz, with this port currently performing in line with the board's expectations, no cost saving or cash preservation measures have currently been taken at this port, or at Port of Adria. However, should volumes drop significantly, the business models of our commercial operations also have an inherent flexibility which should help to protect margins. This can be seen in the strong margin performance at Port Akdeniz in 2019, despite significant volume declines. Financing and concession fees ............................. Our current plans, with the exception of an interest holiday on one loan, assume no deferral or postponement of financial liabilities, both interest and repayment. However, management are in active discussion with a number of the Group's lenders over potential deferrals or postponements which if agreed would further strength the Group's forecast cash position. A number of our ports pay guaranteed minimum concession payments and current plans include an agreed $2.6m total reduction in these payments. The Group remains in productive and positive discussions with relevant authorities over further potential deferrals or suspensions of minimum concession payments. If agreed these would strength the Group's cash position still further. Governments around the world continue to announce measures to ease the significant economic impact of this global crisis. Many of the announced measures include policies and facilities to support companies and the incomes of employees during these very challenging times. While management continue to explore these government support packages, our current plans do not include the utilisation of such policies. Clearly the utilisation of such facilities could provide further support to the Company's balance sheet during this crisis. As announced on 11 March 2020, in light of the unprecedented level of disruption to global trade and the cruise industry and the associated short term uncertainty, the Board of GPH decided that it was is prudent and in the best interests of all stakeholders to temporarily suspend the dividend for full year 2019, until the situation becomes clearer. It will therefore not be recommending the payment of a final dividend for 2019 at the Company's forthcoming AGM. Eurobond and Strategic Review ............................. The Group's $250m 2021 Eurobond has a covenant of five times Gross Debt to EBITDA. As an incurrence

