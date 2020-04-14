DJ Global Ports Holding Plc Full Year Results 2019

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Global Ports Holding Plc Full Year Results 2019 14-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Full year results for the twelve months ended 31st December 2019 Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its audited results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2019. Financial Summary FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 YoY YoY CCY Constant currency6 Audited Reported Change Total Revenue 117.9 121.0 124.8 -5.6% -3.0% ($m)1 Cruise EBITDA 44.4 46.3 37.6 18.0% 23.1% ($m)9 Commercial EBITDA 39.1 39.2 53.1 -26.4% -26.3% ($m) Segmental EBITDA 83.4 85.5 90.7 -8.0% -5.8% ($m)2 Adjusted EBITDA 77.0 79.0 83.7 -8.0% -5.6% ($m)3 Operating Profit 15.3 35.9 -57% ($m) Profit/(Loss) (13.4) 8.6 -255% before tax ($m) Profit/(Loss) (15.2) 7.1 -313% after tax ($m) Underlying profit 27.3 59.0 -53.7% for the period ($m)4 EPS (c) (29.5) 1.23 -2511% Adjusted EPS (c)5 43.5 92.1 -52.9% DPS (c) 19.9 55.5 -64.1% Net Debt 389.2 267.2 57.4% Net debt excluding 324.3 267.2 21.4% impact of IFRS 16 Cash and cash 63.8 79.8 -20.1% equivalents Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder and Chairman said: ............................................ "Our strong performance in Cruise in 2019 has unfortunately been overshadowed by recent events. The Covid-19 crisis that has engulfed the world is causing unprecedented disruption to both global economies and the global travel sector. But most importantly, it is affecting the lives of people all over the world on a previously unimaginable scale. Our thoughts are with those people that have been directly impacted by the virus and the health workers around the world that are battling to save so many lives. In light of the impact of this crisis on the global travel industry, the board and senior management of GPH have taken immediate action to significantly reduce costs and conserve cash to protect the Group's balance sheet and help steer the company through the crisis. We believe that the actions taken to date will mean that even under a severe downside scenario of no cruise ships calling at our ports for the remainder of 2020 and a modest recovery at only our Caribbean ports thereafter, as well as a significant decline in container volumes at Port Akdeniz, the Group will have sufficient cash resources to remain in operation and within covenant requirements at the end of April 2021." Covid-19 crisis management and actions At the end of December 2019, GPH had cash and cash equivalents of $63.8m, as at the end of March 2020 this figure was $53.5m, including a debt repayment of $6.5m. Available headroom in our credit lines was $20m at the end of March 2020. In light of the exceptional circumstances that are currently engulfing the cruise industry and with such uncertainty over when cruise travel might return to normal, the board and management have taken several significant actions to protect the balance sheet and long term future of the business. The Board believe that the actions been taken to date will mean that even under a severe downside scenario the Group will have sufficient cash resources to remain in operation and within covenant requirements at the end of April 2021. This scenario includes our Caribbean ports handling no cruise ships for the remainder of 2020, with a recovery in Caribbean passenger volumes in the first four months of 2021 to 50% of previous expectations, while it assumes the rest of our cruise port portfolio does not welcome any cruise ships until after the end of April 2021. In terms of our Commercial operations, the severe downside scenario assumes a fall in marble exports in Port Akdeniz to China of 75% based on the forecasted container cargo of marble for both loading and unloading until September 2020 followed by a moderate improvement but remaining at least 25% below original management expectations. Under this scenario Port Akdeniz container volumes would fall by 35% in 2020 compared to 2019 and by 25% compared to management's previous expectations for the period to end April 2021. Cost reductions ............... The inherent flexibility in GPH's business model, including the extensive use of outsourced service providers, means that many of our costs expand and contract in line with cruise traffic or cargo volumes. Clearly in the current circumstances such costs in our Cruise operations have dropped to almost zero. In terms of the costs that are more fixed in nature, $12.1m has been taken out of the cost base in the Group's Cruise operations. This reflects a combination of actions and measures including all board members suspending their salaries and fees, salary deferrals across the Group and significantly reduced marketing costs and consultancy fees. Capital expenditure and new port capital commitments .................................................... Across our portfolio, all but essential maintenance capex has been suspended and will remain suspended until the cruise industry starts to return towards normal. Capex at our new ports in the Caribbean is expected to continue as planned. The Group signed two new concession agreements in 2019, Nassau Cruise Port and Antigua Cruise Port, both of which require future capital investment. GPH's share of this investment over the next two years, totals over $160 million. In Antigua, the Group's cash investment was paid from the Group's cash resources in 2019 and the balance of the required investment will be funded through an already committed bank loan from a syndicate of lenders. In Nassau, the design and engineering of the marine components of the project has been completed and the construction is expected to commence in June 2020, with an expected completion date of April 2022. The scheduled capex over the next 12 months of up to $130m is to be fully financed by bond issuance in both local and international markets and the remaining portion of $30m of the existing bridge loan of $50m is to be converted into a long term loan on the same terms of the bond. Issuance of the remaining $40m bond and $50m finance through operational cash flows is expected to be between late 2021 and the middle of 2022. Despite the current uncertainty, Nassau Cruise Port's bond issuance into the local and international markets remains on schedule and management are confident in the levels of demand. GPH does not currently expect the Nassau operations to require any further direct cash contribution from GPH Plc. While the board believes that there is still considerable scope for future expansion of the business over the medium to long term, the planned new cruise port project expenses have effectively been suspended. The Group incurred costs of $5.1m in respect of project expenses in 2019. Commercial Ports ................ While our scenario analysis includes a significant fall in container volumes at Port Akdeniz, with this port currently performing in line with the board's expectations, no cost saving or cash preservation measures have currently been taken at this port, or at Port of Adria. However, should volumes drop significantly, the business models of our commercial operations also have an inherent flexibility which should help to protect margins. This can be seen in the strong margin performance at Port Akdeniz in 2019, despite significant volume declines. Financing and concession fees ............................. Our current plans, with the exception of an interest holiday on one loan, assume no deferral or postponement of financial liabilities, both interest and repayment. However, management are in active discussion with a number of the Group's lenders over potential deferrals or postponements which if agreed would further strength the Group's forecast cash position. A number of our ports pay guaranteed minimum concession payments and current plans include an agreed $2.6m total reduction in these payments. The Group remains in productive and positive discussions with relevant authorities over further potential deferrals or suspensions of minimum concession payments. If agreed these would strength the Group's cash position still further. Governments around the world continue to announce measures to ease the significant economic impact of this global crisis. Many of the announced measures include policies and facilities to support companies and the incomes of employees during these very challenging times. While management continue to explore these government support packages, our current plans do not include the utilisation of such policies. Clearly the utilisation of such facilities could provide further support to the Company's balance sheet during this crisis. As announced on 11 March 2020, in light of the unprecedented level of disruption to global trade and the cruise industry and the associated short term uncertainty, the Board of GPH decided that it was is prudent and in the best interests of all stakeholders to temporarily suspend the dividend for full year 2019, until the situation becomes clearer. It will therefore not be recommending the payment of a final dividend for 2019 at the Company's forthcoming AGM. Eurobond and Strategic Review ............................. The Group's $250m 2021 Eurobond has a covenant of five times Gross Debt to EBITDA. As an incurrence

covenant and not a maintenance covenant, if this is breached, the impact would be that cash outflow from Global Liman to other subsidiaries and dividend distributions will become restricted until such time as the Gross Debt to EBITDA leverage falls below five times. Management have commenced discussions with a number of investment banks to assess several options for the Eurobond refinancing including but not limited to issuing a new Eurobond. So far considering the stage of these discussions, there is no indication that suggests that a refinancing cannot be obtained or an appropriate lender would not be found. Parallel to these discussions, the final outcome of the exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer of Port Akdeniz will have a material impact on the refinancing structure. To date, the Covid-19 outbreak has had no meaningful impact on the exclusive negotiations over the potential sale of Port Akdeniz. A final decision on the sale process is expected in Q3 2020, after which the Group will decide on the most appropriate refinancing structure. Outlook & current trading Before the outbreak of Covid-19, 2020 was going to be the year when the strategy we have been delivering on since IPO really started to deliver operational and financial results, with our successful expansion into the Caribbean driving a step change in our Cruise operations. However, while 2020 began well and operational results were in line with management expectations at both the Cruise and Commercial divisions, the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has had a significant impact on our cruise operations. With travel restrictions implemented across the world, cruise itineraries have been cancelled for a number of weeks or months and it is currently unclear when cruise activity will resume at normal levels. Our Commercial operations have as yet not seen any negative impact and continue to track broadly in line with management expectations. At Port Akdeniz, Container Throughout volumes are down year on year against a relatively strong Q1 2019 but importantly volumes are in line with management expectations. General & Bulk cargo volumes have been very strong, driven by the introduction of a number of initiatives to help drive volumes. Providing financial guidance for the year ending 31 December 2020 is impossible in the current environment pending further certainty over the length and extent of the current circumstances. The inherent flexibility in GPH's business model, including the extensive use of outsourced service providers, means that many of our costs expand and contract in line with cruise traffic. The board have taken immediate cost saving and cash preservation measures to protect the balance sheet and preserve the Group's liquidity position. While there is a high level of uncertainty over the trading outlook for 2020, the Board and Senior Management are confident in GPH's long-term strategy and its ability to navigate through this crisis. Notes- For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measures in this statement please refer to the Glossary of Alternative Performance Measures. 1) All $ refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2) Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation; amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 3) Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 4) Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortisation expense in relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchange transactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. This measure has changed since 2018, please see APM glossary for details. 5) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 6) Performance at constant currency is calculated by translating foreign currency earnings from our consolidated cruise ports, management agreements and associated ports for the current period into $ at the average exchange rates used over the same period in the prior year. 7) Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it excludes equity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice 8) Revenue allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed portfolio 9) EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata Net Profit of equity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice and the contribution from the Havana management agreement For further information, please contact: CONTACT For investor, analyst and For trade media enquiries: financial media enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Global Ports Holding Relations Martin Brown, Investor Ceylan Erzi Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Telephone: + 90 212 244 44 40 Email: Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com ceylane@globalportsholding.com Investor Call An analyst and investor call will be held today at 3.00pm (BST). Please email martinb@globalportsholding.com for dial in details 2019 Financial Results Overview Group - Strong delivery on strategic objectives ............................................... · Total consolidated revenues were $117.9m in the period, a decline of 5.6% yoy (-3.0% ccy) · Full year Segmental EBITDA - down 8.0% to $83.4m (-5.8% ccy), full year Adjusted EBITDA - declined 6.1% to $77.0m (down 8.0% ccy), in line with management expectations · Operating profit of $15.3m (FY 2018: $35.9m), was primarily due to $32.0m of amortisation expense in relation to port operation rights (FY 2018 $31.6m), amortisation of right of use assets $2.4m (FY 2018: $0.0m), amortisation $13.3m (FY 2018: $13.0m) and one off adjustments $8.4m (FY 2018: -$2.5m). These one off adjustments were primarily made up of project expenses of $5.1m and $2.5m of provision expenses. The total IFRS 16 impact on operating profit was $0.8m increase Cruise - A year of marquee additions to the portfolio, overshadowed by recent developments .......................................................................................... · Record full year Cruise revenue up 14.8% to $63.0m (19.8% ccy) and record Cruise Segmental EBITDA up 18.0% to $44.4m (23.1% ccy) · Strong 2019 performance driven by the performance in Valletta and Ege in particular, as well as the first time contribution from Nassau and Antigua in Q4 · A year of incredible progress on strategic goal of delivering inorganic growth. Signed a 25-year concession agreement for Nassau Cruise Port, a 30-year concession agreement for Antigua Cruise Port, as well as a 15-year management services agreement for Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, while our 50:50 JV acquired the operator of La Goulette Cruise Port, Tunisia · Consolidated and managed portfolio passenger volumes increased by 17.7% in the year. There was significant growth in passenger numbers at Ege Port, our marquee Turkish cruise port, with passenger volumes rising by 33% · The recent travel restrictions imposed globally following the widespread outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, have had a materially negative impact on the cruise industry. Most cruise lines have, for the first time ever, cancelled all itineraries for at least a number of weeks or months. With uncertainty remaining as to when things might start to normalise. Commercial - weak full year performance, driven by volume weakness .................................................................. · Commercial Revenue down 21.5% to 54.9m (21.0% ccy) and Commercial Segmental EBITDA down -26.4% to $39.1m (-26.3% ccy) · In the year General & Bulk Cargo volumes fell 49.7%, and TEU throughput volumes fell by 15.9% · The decline in TEU throughput volumes reflects the previously announced subdued marble volumes at Port Akdeniz · Despite the weakness, EBITDA margins remained strong at 71.2%, reflecting the inherent cost flexibility in our business Key Financials & FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 YoY YoY KPI Highlights CCY Audited Constant Reported Change currency Total Revenue ($m) 117.9 124.8 -5.6% 121.0 -3.0% Cruise Revenue 63.0 65.8 54.9 14.8% 19.8% ($m)8 Commercial Revenue 54.8 55.2 69.9 -21.5% -21.0% ($m) Segmental EBITDA 83.4 85.5 90.7 -8.0% -5.8% ($m) Cruise EBITDA 44.4 46.3 37.6 18.0% 23.1% ($m)9 Commercial EBITDA 39.1 39.2 53.1 -26.4% -26.3% ($m) Adjusted EBITDA 77.0 79.0 83.7 -8.0% -5.6% ($m) Segmental EBITDA 70.8% 72.7% Margin Cruise Margin 70.4% 68.5% Commercial Margin 71.2% 76.0% Adjusted EBITDA 65.3% 67.1% Margin Profit/(Loss) (13.4) 8.6 -255.1% before tax ($m) KPIs Passengers (m 5.3 4.4 17.7% PAX)7 General & Bulk 743.1 1,478.4 -49.7% Cargo ('000 tons) Container 199.18 236.7 -15.9% Throughput ('000 TEU) Please refer to Footnotes above for full definitions and explanations of each measure in this statement please refer to the Glossary of Alternative Performance Measures Chief Executive's 2019 Operational Review 2019 saw a year of 'marquee' additions to the cruise port portfolio and a good Cruise performance, which has unfortunately now been overshadowed by the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

While there has been no significant impact from Covid-19 on our Commercial operations, the Cruise industry and our Cruise operations are now expected to experience a significant impact in 2020. We are taking actions to address the financial impact and I am confident in our ability to weather this storm. While not the circumstances we would have chosen, I believe how we successfully navigate this crisis will stand as a testament to the strength of our business. However, our thoughts at this time are very much with those who have been directly impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. 2019 .... 2019 saw a mixed year of operating performance from GPH. The parts that were good, were very good and most significantly GPH successfully delivered on our plans to grow our physical reach. During the year we added our second and third Caribbean cruise ports in the prime cruising locations of Nassau and Antigua. Both of these ports are expected to shortly be in our top five by EBITDA. Towards the end of the year, we also grew our presence in Asia by welcoming Ha Long Bay Cruise Port, Vietnam into our portfolio. And in the Mediterranean, our 50:50 joint venture with MSC acquired the operator of La Goulette Cruise Port, Tunisia. In the summer, the Board announced a strategic review to maximise shareholder value. The review process is ongoing, however, we have recently entered into exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer of Port Akdeniz. In our day-to-day operations, our Cruise port business continued to perform well, with a number of our ports welcoming record passenger numbers or winning industry awards. However, our Commercial business came up against challenges posed by trade tariffs, global trading uncertainty and issues in key markets such as China. This led to an overall Group operating performance below our original expectations, with EBITDA falling in the year. Our full year revenue was $117.9m compared to $124.8 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA fell 6.1% to $77.0 million (2018: $83.7 million). With the Group generating a loss before tax of $13.4m (2018: Profit before tax of $8.6m). In a year that had promised more, we are nevertheless pleased to have delivered very much in line with the long-term strategy we set out at the time of our IPO. Indeed, the addition of such high-quality cruise ports transforms the Group, and makes Cruise our largest business segment. Cruise ...... Our cruise business once again delivered record passenger numbers and record Segmental EBITDA in the year. Cruise Revenue increased 14.8% to $63.0m (FY 2018: $54.9m), while Cruise segmental EBITDA rose to $44.1m, a growth rate of 17.2%. The revenue from our cruise ports in 2019 was almost exclusively generated in USD and Euros. Our Turkish ports and Nassau and Antigua generated all of their revenues in USD, while our other ports generated their revenues in Euros and incur most of their costs in Euros. We welcomed 5.3m cruise passengers to our consolidated and managed portfolio in 2019, a growth rate of 17.7%. The headline growth rate was driven by the first time contribution from the new ports in the Caribbean, excluding these, cruise passenger volumes grew 3.4%. When we include passenger volumes from our equity accounted associate ports of La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice, total passenger volumes rose 8.5% to 9.3m (FY 2018: 8.5m). Of particular note is the strong passenger growth at both Valletta and Ege. Valletta reported passenger growth of 27%, recovering strongly from a subdued performance in 2018. While Ege, after a few years of subdued passenger volumes started to see volumes recover, with very strong passenger growth of 33%. Our ancillary services offering evolved further during the year. We refurbished and transformed our travel retail areas in Barcelona and we also made further progress with our key priority of offering an integrated services package at our ports, which we have started rolling out at our ports in Iberia. But the most important development in our Cruise business in 2019 was the expansion and strengthening of our portfolio. In a series of selective additions, we welcomed three new cruise port concessions and a further management agreement port into the GPH family and our JV in Singapore successfully secured an extension out to 2027. The number - and, of equal significance, the quality - of these arrivals takes our cruise port portfolio to the next level, enhancing our presence in the cruise sector's core markets. In the Caribbean, we signed a 25-year concession agreement for the redevelopment and management of Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world. We also signed a 30-year concession agreement for cruise operations in Antigua & Barbuda. Towards the end of the year, we added our second port in Asia with the signing of a 15-year management services agreement for Ha Long Bay Cruise Port in Vietnam. And in the Mediterranean, our 50:50 joint venture acquired the operating company of La Goulette cruise port in Tunisia. The addition of these four new ports to our portfolio was a clear highlight of the year. Nassau and Antigua, having become part of the Group in Q4 2019 contributed $2.5m and $1.8m of revenue respectively for the year. Ha Long Bay and La Goulette joined at the end of December so there was no meaningful impact from these ports during the year. Excluding the impact of Covid-19, the effect of these additions will be significant, more than doubling our passenger volumes from 2019 levels. Cruise Port Operations 2019 2019 2018 Yoy Chge YOY CCY Reported CCY Reported Revenue (USD m) 63.0 65.8 54.9 14.8% 19.8% Segmental EBITDA (USD m) 44.4 46.3 37.6 18.0% 23.1% Segmental EBITDA Margin 70.4% 70.3% 68.5% Passengers (m)1 5.3 4.5 17.7% Creuers (Barcelona and Malaga) Revenue (USD m) 31.3 32.9 31.6 -0.9% 4.1% Segmental EBITDA (USD m) 20.5 21.5 19.8 3.4% 8.6% Segmental EBITDA Margin 65.4% 65.4% 62.7% Passengers (m)1 2.6 2.51 1.5% Ege Port Revenue (USD m) 6.5 6.5 4.7 40.8% 40.8% Segmental EBITDA (USD m) 4.6 4.6 3.1 48.9% 48.9% Segmental EBITDA Margin 70.1% 70.1% 66.3% Passengers (m)1 0.3 0.2 32.8% Valletta Cruise Port Revenue (USD m) 13.9 14.6 13.0 6.6% 12.0% Segmental EBITDA (USD m) 8.0 8.4 6.4 25.4% 31.8% Segmental EBITDA Margin 57.9% 57.9% 49.2% Passengers (m)1 0.9 0.7 26.9% Nassau Cruise Port Revenue (USD m) 2.5 2.5 n/a Segmental EBITDA (USD m) 1.8 1.8 n/a Segmental EBITDA Margin 72.5% 72.5% n/a Passengers (m)1 41.6% 41.6% n/a Other Cruise Revenue (USD m) 8.8 9.3 5.7 55.6% 63.6% Segmental EBITDA (USD m) 9.5 10.0 8.3 13.8% 19.6% Passengers (m)1 1.2 1.1 8.1% Commercial .......... The performance of our Commercial business in 2019 was disappointing, with Commercial Segmental EBITDA declining by 26.4% The primary drivers behind the depressed volumes were macro-economic factors such as trade tariffs and the general uncertainty around global trade, particularly involving China. This impact was felt most at Port Akdeniz, where container throughput volumes fell by 19.0% and general & bulk cargo volumes fell by 54.9%. The container decline was driven by a decrease in marble volumes to China, the largest market for Antalya marble, while general & bulk cargo volumes were mainly affected by weak cement volumes. Port Akdeniz's significant direct exposure to China meant it felt this impact more acutely than Port Adria where, excluding project cargo volumes, underlying trading was broadly unchanged. Despite the sharp decline in volumes, it is testament to the strength and flexibility of our business model that Commercial EBITDA margins were still above 70% in the year. Following a competitive sales process conducted in the second half of 2019, GPH has entered exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer of Port Akdeniz. A further announcement will be made when it is appropriate to do so. Commercial 2019 Period 2018 Yoy Chge YOY CCY Constant Reported currency Reported Revenue (USD m) 54.9 55.2 69.9 -21.5% -21.0% Segmental 39.1 39.2 53.1 -26.4% -26.3% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 72.4% 70.9% 76.0% EBITDA Margin General & Bulk 743.1 1478.4 -49.7% Cargo ('000) Throughput 199.1 236.7 -15.9% ('000 TEU) Port Akdeniz Revenue (USD m) 47.5 47.5 59.9 -20.7% -20.7% Segmental 37.4 37.4 49.2 -24.0% -24.0% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 78.7% 78.7% 82.1% EBITDA Margin General & Bulk 588.9 1305.2 -54.9% Cargo ('000) Throughput 150.9 186.3 -19.0% ('000 TEU) Port Adria Revenue (USD m) 7.4 7.8 10.0 -26.3% -22.5% Segmental 1.7 1.8 3.9 -56.5% -54.3% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 23.1% 23.1% 39.2% EBITDA Margin General & Bulk 154.2 173.2 -11.0% Cargo ('000) Throughput 48.2 50.4 -4.5% ('000 TEU) Board changes ............. In Q1 2020 some changes were announced to GPH's Board. Thierry Edmond Déau and Thomas Josef Maier, having both decided not to stand for re-election as Independent Non-Executive Directors at the next AGM, agreed to step down early to allow new board members to join as soon as practically possible.

