

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced the appointment of Chris O'Shea as Group Chief Executive on a permanent basis with immediate effect.



Scott Wheway, Centrica Chairman, said, 'In the last few weeks since my appointment I have completed a review of both the internal and external candidates for this role and have come to the conclusion that Chris is comprehensively the best candidate for Centrica.'



Chris O'Shea, the company's finance chief, became interim CEO in March, when Charles Berry stepped down following doctors'advice to reduce workload.



The company said it has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.



