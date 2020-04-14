Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Announces Record Number of Subscriptions Year-To-Date in March and Over 6,000 New Customers in April

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA FSE:1WZ:GR OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") is excited to announce its First Class CBD and Nature's Exclusive brands acquired over 6,000 new customers from April 1st through April 11th. Additionally, during this time period over 1,700 of the new customers purchased products from the Immune Support line. During the month of March, the Company experienced a record number of new customers enrolling in a monthly subscription, totaling 18,962.

The Immunity Blend is currently the Company's top seller in the Immune Support line. The all-natural blend is made from 100% pure essential oils, including cinnamon leaf, lemon, clove bud, lime, eucalyptus globulus, rosemary, peppermint, spearmint and oregano. The line also features Immune CBD oil containing CBD, B3, B12, Vitamin C and Zinc and Immunity Gummy Bears contain 100% natural Elderberry extract.

First Class and Nature's Exclusive offer a CBD hemp-oil formulation intended to provide users with the therapeutic benefits that hemp may offer. The hemp oil used in the products is derived from hemp grown and cultivated in the United States. The extraction process is designed to maintain all the beneficial qualities that hemp may offer. First Class and Nature's Exclusive offers a range of products, which include CBD oil drops, CBD gummies, CBD pain relief cream, CBD skin serum and CBD coffee. The Company plans to continue its significant growth in U.S. operations over the balance of 2020, as well as an expansion into the European market.

"I am pleased at the incredible number of monthly subscriptions acquired during the month of March. We continue to see overwhelming interest in our Immune Support products and higher CBD content oils. We operate a very responsive and agile business, which allows us to identify consumer trends and execute upon the demand we are seeing in the marketplace," stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established eCommerce direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its First Class CBD and Nature's Exclusive brands. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

