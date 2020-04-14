

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L), in its trading update for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, said that group revenue for the period was up 8.9% year-on-year in constant currency or up 9.4% on a reported basis.



In North America, the company's revenue for the period was up 11.3% in constant currency.



In UK, revenue was down 1.7% in constant currency.



German Rail revenue surged 87.0% in constant currency.



In the first two months of the year, the Group reported significant year-on-year revenue growth of 17%.



The board has withdrawn its recommendation for a final dividend, amid the coronavirus impact.



