Dienstag, 14.04.2020

PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 08:57
74 Leser
Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter Results 2020

OSLO, Norway, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA will publish its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

UK/International +44-(0)330-336-9105
Norway +47-2100-2610
USA +1 323-794-2093

Confirmation code: 1710097
Title: Akastor Q1 2020

Live webcast and replay link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200428_1/

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47-917-59-705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2020,c3086800

