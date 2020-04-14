

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in February, driven by a decline in energy, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, led by a 3.8 percent decline in the energy output.



Production in mining and quarrying increased 4.4 percent in March and manufacturing rose 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 2.6 percent in February.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 4.5 percent monthly in February and fell 3.2 percent from a year ago.



