Coal has underpinned power generation for more than a century as a cheap, reliable and well understood technology, writes IHS Markit analyst George Hilton. Decommissioning of coal generation, in light of global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, will radically change the energy landscape and potentially leave a substantial gap to be filled by energy storage technologies.From pv magazine 04/2020 The IHS Markit "Multi-tech mitigation case scenario" gives a prediction that at least 30 GW of coal plants will come offline each year through 2030, with an average of 45 GW each year, and a total of 505 ...

