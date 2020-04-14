Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 14, 2020 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Viada LT have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of April 14, 2020. Viada LT operates the largest chain of petrol stations in Lithuania. The size of its bond issue is EUR 1.054 million. The bonds have a nominal value EUR 1,000 each and a 3-year maturity. Their annual interest rate is 5%, with coupon payments twice a year. The bonds mature on April 1, 2023. Funds raised in the public bond issue will be used to finance new development projects. "Congratulations to Viada LT for joining the companies on Nasdaq Baltic public securities market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We are pleased that the company, following its public offering of bonds, has chosen a public listing, making yet another debt security available to investors on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Bond List." "All the bonds were acquired by Lithuanian investors. Despite the changed situation in the financial markets, we decided not to halt the bond offering and we view its outcome positively, even though we started the offering at an unfavourable time, right before the start of the quarantine," says Linas Karlavicius, the CEO of Viada LT. About Viada LT: Viada LT, established in 1996, is one of the longest-operating chains of petrol stations in Lithuanian. Its network currently includes 124 petrol stations in Lithuania as well as 75 in Latvia, operated through a subsidiary in that country. As a fuel retailer and wholesaler, it is ranked among the 500 largest and strongest companies in Central and Eastern Europe (No. 328) by international credit and business risk specialists Coface. In 2019, Viada LT had unaudited revenue of 561 million euros, or 7.95 percent more than in 2018. The company employed 1,220 people in 2019 (up from 1,059 the previous year). First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. Respectively, for investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are in relatively early stages of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 Daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=769248