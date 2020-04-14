

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB) said it has secured a temporary waiver from lenders until May 15 to avoid a technical breach of its financing arrangements due to the coronavirus lockdown.



The restaurant and pub operator said it has material cash resources which it believes should be sufficient to fund obligations well into the second half of the year.



It also said that more than 99% of employees were on furlough and has taken pay cuts of 60% - 80% depending on seniority.



