EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 APRIL 2020 DYNAMIC VOLATILITY GUARDS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to re-adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North Growth Market Finland back to standard thresholds as of Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. Dynamic Volatility Guards have also been re-adjusted for exchange traded funds and option rights. Thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Stockholm: +46 8 405 62 90 Copenhagen: +45 3377 0459