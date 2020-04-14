

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - With facilities open and no significant disruption despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) said Tuesday its trading in the first quarter was broadly in line with its expectations, with good underlying order book, revenue, profit and cash performance.



Given the uncertainty and impact of COVID-19, the Board said it decided to delay payment of its 2019 final dividend, by withdrawing the proposed recommendation. However, it intends to pay an additional interim dividend of the same amount in the second half of 2020. The Board will keep the recommendations under review as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, the company noted.



Looking ahead, the company said it anticipates a small impact on revenue from weakness in commercial aerospace and wider customer driven delays, and on margin due to production inefficiencies, but with limitations. It currently still expects 2020 to be a year of good progress, the company added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX