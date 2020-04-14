Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

Notice of Financial Results for the Period Ending December 31, 2019 and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2019, on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), and 4:00 a.m. (Toronto) on the same day, Thursday, April 23, 2020, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended December 31, 2019 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1304879&tp_key=4e7f200c5f

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Fourth Quarter Results

Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London), 4:00 a.m. (Toronto)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Conference ID: 55792013

Country Dial-In Numbers Australia 1800076068 Canada (Toronto) 416 764 8609 Canada (Toll free) 888 390 0605 France 0800916834 Germany 08007240293 Germany (Mobile) 08007240293 Hong Kong 800962712 Indonesia 0078030208221 Ireland 1800939111 Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111 Japan 006633812569 Malaysia 1800817426 Singapore 8001013217 Switzerland 0800312635 Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635 United Kingdom 08006522435 United States (Toll free) 888 390 0605

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

