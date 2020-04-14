

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL Plc. (SDL.L) reported that its profit after tax for fiscal year 2019 rose 32.4% to 19.6 million pounds from last year, driven principally by growth in the Language Services business, which included the full year contribution of the DLS acquisition.



Earnings per share for the year increased to 21.1 pence, from 16.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share increased 13.8% from 24.7 pence to 28.1 pence.



Annual revenue was 376.3 million pounds, an increase of 16.4% on a reported basis, 13.8% on a constant currency basis and 5.3% on a pro forma basis. Growth came from the full year contribution of the DLS acquisition and continued growth within the underlying business. All divisions delivered year-on-year improvement in revenues. The company its board decided not to recommend a final dividend for 2019, due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company noted that its full-year financial guidance remains suspended and it will provide further updates as appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SDL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de