360 Law Group Becomes First in UK to Offer Remote Insolvency Solution - Now Approved by Companies House

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly following the coronavirus outbreak, 360 Law Group provided a new video signing service to insolvency practitioners and professionals to enable them to have documents witnessed by solicitors.

360 Law Group issued a press release about the new service through JournoLink on 02/04/2020 16:45.

360 Law Group are now informed by Companies House that they will accept "Declarations of Solvency sworn via video".

Once again 360 Law Group has been at the forefront in developing a low-cost solution to a legal problem, this time allowing insolvency practitioners and other professionals to continue to trade and companies experiencing difficulties to avoid sanctions for trading whilst insolvent.

360 Law Group's solution allows Solicitors to: i) hold video calls; ii) validate identity documents; and iii) digitally sign documents such as Declarations of Solvency in the same session. The sessions are recorded, and a WAV file is then made available to the insolvency practitioner and their clients along with the signed and witnessed document.

Though the system was initially developed for insolvency practitioners, any statutory documents may be signed, with the exception of a deed.

Robert Taylor, CEO & General Counsel of 360 Law Group commented:

"This is a further example of our innovative approach and continued drive to make law more cost effective and accessible for businesses the world over. In these unprecedented economic circumstances, where meetings cannot take place, we can help by delivering remote law services to businesses. Our recent work will reshape the future of an industry which traditionally has been driven by face-to-face meetings."

About 360 Law Group Limited

360 Law Group is listed in The Times prestigious list of the top 200 legal firms in the UK. As the first UK provider of subscription legal services on a global basis, and the first law firm to offer their services on both a regulated and unregulated basis, 360 Law Group is constantly seeking to challenge the status quo in order to ensure the most efficient, cost-effective and high quality client service possible. In most countries across Europe 360 Law Group operates on a flat rate, for commercial, contract, corporate and employment law of £155.00 per hour (excl VAT where relevant).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036143/360_LawGroup_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Robert Taylor

CEO & General Council

r.taylor@360lawgroup.co.uk