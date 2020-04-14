April 14 (WNM/Reuters/Manas Mishra) - A hospital in Connecticut has successfully employed a new 3D-printed device that makes it possible to modify one ventilator for use in two critically ill patients with COVID-19 who have different respiratory needs, as the coronavirus outbreak puts a crunch on medical resources. The device was tested in patients at the Yale-New Haven Hospital, its maker, Vent Multiplexor LLC, said on Monday. Use of one ventilator for two COVID patients was reported in a New York ...

