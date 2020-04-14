Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Worth $75.54 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crop protection chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 75.54 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for higher crop yield to counter the food scarcity is a key factors driving for the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Biopesticides are expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising preference for bio-based chemicals

Glyphosate active ingredient market size was USD 7.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to face a downward trend after 2019 owing to the implementation of strict regulations

Oilseeds and pulses is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to new product introduction and rising cultivation of cash crops

Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of crop protection chemicals in 2019 with market size of USD 18.53 billion in 2019 owing to rising demand from China , India , Indonesia , and Thailand

BASF SE, Syngenta, UPL, Corteva Agriscience, Sumitomo, and Chemtura are among the major companies operating in crop protection chemicals market. These players have integrated operations across the value chain

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Biopesticides), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/crop-protection-chemicals-market

Increasing agricultural production due to rising focus on novel farming practices and techniques, as well as awareness regarding soil preservation utilizing mixed farming methods, has enabled the market growth. Constant product innovation aimed at crop care is a key factor driving consumption of crop protection chemicals across application areas.

Adoption of novel farming methods across emerging economies, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and India coupled with evolving supply channels is projected to boost the product demand. By early 2030, the global population is anticipated to reach nearly 8.5 billion with a high beam focus on industrialization which shall lead to loss of agricultural lands across all countries. This is projected to be a major factor driving demand for sustainable farming practices, thus positively affecting the demand for chemicals to enhance the yield output.

However, government regulations regarding environment protection and human safety are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the long run. Regulatory interventions have tremendous implications for the overall industry ecosystem. Manufacturers have to cope with the newly introduced regulations on manufacturing, by adjusting their operational capabilities. In case of regulatory introductions on product specifications or raw materials, the market participants have to introduce a new line of products in line with the laid protocols, which results in increased expenditure.

Grand View Research has segmented the global crop protection chemicals market based on product, application, and region:

Crop Protection Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Herbicides



By Product





Selective







Non-Selective





By Active Ingredients





Glyphosate







Atrazine







2,4-D







Others



Fungicides



By Active Ingredients





Chlorathalonil







Sulfur







PCNB







Maneb







Others



Insecticides



By Active Ingredients





Malathion







Carbaryl







Chlorpyrifos







Others



Biopesticides



Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cereals & Grains



Oilseeds & Pulses



Fruits & Vegetables



Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Spain





U.K.





Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Indonesia





Thailand





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

