Hurricane Energy recently reported its first year of production and revenues from the sale of oil produced from the Lancaster early production system (EPS). The company reported FY19 revenue of c $170m, in line with our previous estimates. In this note we update our valuation to reflect FY19 results and the current oil and gas industry macroeconomic situation. The coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Russia/Saudi Arabia price war have affected oil and gas global supply and demand and consequently oil prices. Our mid-case risked valuation has decreased to 73.0p/share from 109.9p/share (-34%) as we adjust our short- and long-term oil price assumptions and update our forecasts to reflect Lancaster's accelerated programme, and removal of the Great Warwick Area (GWA) tie-back.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...