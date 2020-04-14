Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 11:04
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Visiongain Publishes Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

Value Forecasts by Material (PP, PE, ABS, PVC, PET, PS, Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Medical, Electronic Devices, Consumer Goods, Others) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Visiongain Logo

Market Dynamics

  • Increasing Demand from Food Sector
  • Growing Demand in Medical Sector
  • Volatile Raw Material Prices
  • Changing dynamics of plastics recycling industry
  • Technological Trends: Plastic Recycling Methods

Market Segmentation 2020-2030

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented on the Material, Application, and Regional basis.

Material

  • Polypropylene
  • Polyethylene
  • Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
  • Polyvinyl chloride
  • Polyethylene terephthalate
  • Polystyrene
  • Others

Application

  • Food & Beverage
  • Medical
  • Electronic Devices
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/thermoformed-plastic-packaging-market-report-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

- North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada

- Europe

  • UK
  • France
  • Germany
  • Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

  • GCC
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/thermoformed-plastic-packaging-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

  • Amcor
  • Anchor Packaging
  • Brentwood Industries, Inc.
  • C.M. Packaging
  • Display Pack
  • Dongguan Ditai Plastic Products Co. Ltd.
  • DS Smith
  • Genpak, LLC
  • Greiner Packaging International GmbH
  • Pactiv LLC
  • Palram Americas Ltd.
  • Placon
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • West Rock

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

The Plastic-to-Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2020-2030

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2020-2030

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire