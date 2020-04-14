

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as investors eyed the easing of virus-related curbs in some countries amid signs of flattening of the coronavirus curve.



Spain permitted some workers to return to their jobs, while Italy loosened its lockdown restrictions. In the United States, President Donald Trump is expected to announce a plan this week on how to jump-start stalled business.



Germany may soon decide to lift some restrictions after the country reported a drop in new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day.



India extended lockdown till May 3, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there would be some relaxations in no hotspot areas after April 20.



Better-than-expected trade data from China also added to relief that sweeping lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic were working.



The benchmark DAX was up 111 points, or 1.05 percent, at 10,675 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.



SAP SE shares advanced 2.5 percent. The enterprise software giant announced the extension of the contract of its Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic for another five years until the end of March 2026.



