The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on April 14, 2020: ISIN code LT0000670028 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-04-16 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,7 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,150 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,191 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,210 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 66 200 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 35 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 35 929 998,84 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com