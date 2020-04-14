Pet Grooming Services Market Size Worth $12.5 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet grooming services market size is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pet grooming services have been gaining traction among pet owners owing to increasing health awareness and inclination toward improved physical appearance of pets.

Key suggestions from the report:

The bathing and brushing segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027

The commercial services segment accounted for the largest share of more than 87% in 2019 owing to increasing demand among consumers due to hectic lifestyles

North America is estimated to be the highest and fastest growing market and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period

Some of the key players operating in the pet grooming services market are PetSmart Inc.; Muddy Paws; The Pooch Mobile; Hollywood Grooming Inc.; Petsfolio; Pet Palace; and Aussie Pet Mobile.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Pet Grooming Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Bathing & Brushing, Nail Trimming), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'

The bathing and brushing segment held largest market share of 46.1% in 2019 in terms of revenue and as they are essential to maintain hair coat of dogs and cats. Brushing removes the dirt, dead hair, and loose hair tangles, which helps spread hair oil evenly and stimulates blood flow for healthy skin. Furthermore, it also helps maintain the moisture of fur and reduces shedding. Dog hairs usually trap allergens, bacteria, and dirt quickly, however, giving them baths prevent bacteria and dirt from causing infections.

The household application segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.1% owing to increasing trend of smart grooming mobile apps. Smart apps assign home servicing projects to professional groomers, which is boosting the market growth. Mobile apps such as Groomit, ProPet, PetLinx, Kennel Link, etc. are gaining traction in the household application segment.

North America is estimated to be the highest and fastest growing market accounting for a share of more than 40% in 2019 and is followed by Europe. Increasing awareness regarding health and cleanliness of pets is anticipated to drive the North America and Europe market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% due to rapid urbanization and increasing adoption of pets. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to upsurge the demand for grooming services in this region due to rising pet adoption in these countries. Changing lifestyle in developing countries such as India, has led to increased preference for commercial grooming packages, which is expected to drive the pet grooming services market over the forecast period.

Grooming services providers are implementing new strategies to enhance user experience. For instance, PetSmart implemented review board's recommendations in 2019, which included eight veterinarians, master groomers, and industry experts that help enhance the grooming experience and safety of pets.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet grooming services market based on services, application, and region:

Pet Grooming Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Bathing & Brushing



Nail Trimming



Others

Pet Grooming Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Household



Commercial

Pet Grooming Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

