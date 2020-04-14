Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2020 | 11:53
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-04-14

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-04-14

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-04-14
Time for submission of bids:13.00-13.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-04-14 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-07-14
Duration:91 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:1
RateRepo rate + 0,20 percentage points

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 13.30 am on April 14, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 13.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)