OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES

Osirium provided an update on trading and the impact of COVID-19 on its business. To date, it has not seen a material effect and customers are continuing to renew their contracts. However, management is aware that new business could take longer to sign up and costs are being managed accordingly. The need for secure IT systems is as relevant as ever, particularly with the current dispersed nature of the workforce; combined with the high level of recurring revenues, this should help Osirium to manage its way through this period of disruption.

