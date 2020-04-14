Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), the industry-leading, 125-clinic network with presence in California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota, and New Mexico today announces it has partnered with Physitrack, the global patient connectivity and Telehealth provider, to deliver technology for remote patient engagement, outcomes tracking and Telehealth via custom mobile and web apps.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack: "We are excited to have been given this opportunity to supply PRN with our tools, especially our specialized Telehealth solution for Physical Therapy. PRN's team of more than 450 providers can now ensure care continuity for tens of thousands of patients while they are subject to Covid-19 lockdowns or quarantines."

Says Herschel Sharp, SVP Operations, PRN: "As this new reality barrels into our communities, many patients are struggling to receive the care they need. We knew it was important to act fast to ensure continuity of care for patients remained unaffected. And thanks to our alliance with Physitrack and their Telehealth platform, we are eliminating many of these challenges for patients. With Physitrack's secure and HIPAA compliant Telehealth offering, patients can enjoy a virtual, one-on-one physical therapy experience as they would typically receive in the clinic except in the comfort and safety of their own home."

About Physitrack

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner world leader in the provision of patient engagement and Telehealth technology to tens of thousands of healthcare providers, and several million patients in North America and over 100 countries.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates 125 clinics across 18 brands, providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

