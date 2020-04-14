According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on April 14, 2020, additional 20 000 AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" bonds with total nominal value EUR 20 000 000 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed EUR 25 000 000 AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" bonds (ISIN LV0000880037) starting as of April 15, 2020: Issuer's full name AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Issuer's short name ALTM Securities ISIN code LV0000880037 Securities maturity date 07.03.2025 Nominal value of one 1 000 EUR security Number of listed 45 000 securities Orderbook short name ALTM013025A Coupon rate 1.3 % Coupon payment dates 07.03.2020 07.03.2021 07.03.2022 07.03.2023 07.03.2024 07.03.2025 AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" EUR 10 000 000 bonds (ISIN code: LV0000880037) were initially listed on the Baltic bond list as of March 15, 2018 and additional EUR 15 000 000 bonds (ISIN code: LV0000880037) were listed on the Baltic bond list as of June 5, 2019. AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Base Prospectus of Bond Offer Program and Final Terms here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.