

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday after the governments of Italy and Spain took tentative steps this week to send certain workers back to their jobs and allow some shops to reopen.



Germany is also weighing conditions for lifting restrictions, while there are indications that the U.K. will extend the lockdown by another three weeks until at least May 7.



Elsewhere in the United States, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that 'the worst is over' but the virus outbreak will not be 'over' until a vaccine was available.



President Donald Trump is expected to announce a plan this week on how to jump-start stalled business.



Better-than-expected trade data from China also added to relief as investors await cues from the earnings season, with U.S. banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo set to unveil their quarterly results later today.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.6 percent at 333.86 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



The German DAX jumped over 1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was up 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent, giving up early gains.



Julius Baer Group shares rose about 1 percent. The private bank announced that it has proposed to split 2019 distribution of CHF 1.50 per share into two payments following a request by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.



Swedish rare disease drugmaker Sobi nearly 9 percent after its first-quarter earnings topped forecasts.



Sanofi advanced 1.6 percent. The French pharmaceutical firm announced that it has committed to donating 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to 50 countries around the world in response to the global health emergency caused by Covid-19.



SAP SE shares added 2.5 percent. The enterprise software giant announced the extension of the contract of its Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic for another five years until the end of March 2026.



Cruise ships operator Carnival slumped 7 percent and hotelier InterContinental Hotels Group lost 6.3 percent in London.



American Tobacco fell over 5 percent on reports of a U.S. criminal probe.



AstraZeneca tumbled 5 percent. The pharmaceutical company said a phase III trial for its Tagrisso drug showed 'overwhelming efficacy.'



Energy and services company Centrica declined 3.5 percent after announcing the appointment of Chris O'Shea as Group Chief Executive on a permanent basis with immediate effect.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX