Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

London, April 14
Fidelity Special Values PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Mrs Claire Boyle has been appointed as a non-executive Director of The Monks Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 May 2020.
Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
14 April 2020
01737 837320
