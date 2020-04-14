Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.04.2020
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 12:15
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 14

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Mrs Claire Boyle has been appointed as a non-executive Director of The Monks Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 May 2020.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

14 April 2020

01737 837320

