Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Mrs Claire Boyle has been appointed as a non-executive Director of The Monks Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 May 2020.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

14 April 2020

01737 837320