Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 454.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 454.58p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 268.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 261.34p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 256.77p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 279.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 280.90p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 279.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 280.91p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue 267.18p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 171.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 172.01p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 137.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue 137.59p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 104.07p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 09-April-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 131.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 131.23p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596