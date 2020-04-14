Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 12:27
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 14

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue454.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue454.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue261.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue268.22p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue254.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue261.34p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue252.89p
INCLUDING current year revenue256.77p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue279.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue280.90p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue279.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue280.91p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue266.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue267.18p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue172.01p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue137.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue137.59p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue104.07p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 09-April-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue131.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue131.23p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
© 2020 PR Newswire