Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 6
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 268.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 261.34p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
