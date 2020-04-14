ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2020 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.00350000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 145000 CODE: RUSE ISIN: LU1483649312 ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSE Sequence No.: 58050 EQS News ID: 1021041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2020 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)