

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account swung to a deficit in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The current account deficit was EUR 0.434 billion in February versus a surplus of EUR 0.163 billion in January.



The balance of goods trade showed a deficit of EUR 0.6 billion, and services showed a deficit of EUR 0.2 billion.



The primary income account was EUR 0.6 billion in surplus and the secondary income account logged a EUR 0.2 billion deficit.



On a 12-month average, the current account deficit was EUR 2.9 billion.



The financial account, net capital inflow was EUR 2.7 billion in February.



