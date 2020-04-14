Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887891 ISIN: US3119001044 Ticker-Symbol: FAS 
Tradegate
14.04.20
13:23 Uhr
30,500 Euro
-0,240
-0,78 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTENAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTENAL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,635
31,075
13:28
30,650
31,060
13:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FASTENAL
FASTENAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FASTENAL COMPANY30,500-0,78 %