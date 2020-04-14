Eschbach Responds to an Urgent Need for Increased, Safe Manufacture of Medicines, Plastic, and Food During the COVID-19 Crisis

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, global software developer eschbach today announced that it has created new guidelines for how companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, power and utility industries can use its software solutions to keep production going efficiently and safely. Specifically, risks of shift-to-shift contamination can be significantly reduced by switching to virtual shift handovers and reducing personal visits to sites by supporting remote teams to work efficiently around the clock, across the globe.

In addition to creating new guidelines, eschbach has retained Dr. Andy Brazier, a seasoned human factors and process safety expert, to help its customers optimize their operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have always focused on solutions for team communication in production operations," explains Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach. "With the advent of this global pandemic, companies have had to adapt very quickly and our solutions-including our Shiftconnector interactive shift handover solution-have helped numerous customers overcome this challenge with rapid response, virtual shift handovers and cloud-based information sharing."

Roche Pharma has already benefited from Shiftconnector's ability to support production teams re-adjusting work practices due to the COVID-19 crisis. "We have a lot of feedback from across the production site that eschbach's digital communication solution has become a powerful platform for providing information to all departments and to all shifts," said Mathias Gerchel, Manufacturing Technician, Roche Pharma. "We have transitioned from multiple tools and applications to just the one solution from eschbach, making it much easier and allowing us to feel more confident and comfortable during this crisis."

More information about social distancing in manufacturing plants is available in an executive video summary of a recent webinar held by eschbach on April 2, 2020. Additional webinars are planned for April 17 and April 22, 2020. Free registration is available to all here.

Eschbach is strongly convinced that it is now more important than ever to keep the global supply chain running. The company has therefore taken all necessary steps to continue providing all its customers with the best possible support in their day-to-day production as well as making sure that the health, well-being and safety of its customers and employees has the highest priority. Additionally, eschbach is ready to help keep production running smoothly and safely in this time of crisis by allowing companies to seamlessly manage dramatic, rapid changes.

About eschbach

Based in Germany, with U.S. offices in Boston, eschbach is a global provider of software solutions for effective shift handovers, transparent team communication and increased asset performance. For more than 15 years, eschbach's award-winning Shiftconnector solution has brought shift teams together to improve safety and performance. In that time, eschbach has continuously developed Shiftconnector in close cooperation with leading organizations in the chemical industry such as BASF, Bayer and DuPont to engage their workforces with its powerful, easy to use solution. For more information about eschbach, visit eschbach.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005449/en/

Contacts:

Jacob Rice for eschbach

jacob.e.rice@gmail.com

415-250-1136