The global knee replacement market is expected to grow by USD 2.26 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%. Request free sample pages

Read the 167-page report with TOC on "Knee Replacement Market Analysis Report by Product (TKR, RKR, and PKR) Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors. In addition, the growing focus on robotic knee implantation surgeries is anticipated to boost the growth of the knee replacement market.

The prevalence of several orthopedic diseases such as knee osteoarthritis (OA), gonarthrosis or arthrosis of knee is increasing around the world. Among all forms of disabilities worldwide, OA ranks fifth. The global prevalence of OA is expected to reach almost 376 million from 265 million between 2011 to 2025. Nearly 75 million adults in the US are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis as per the CDC. The number of people suffering with conditions such as bone dysplasia, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, knee injury, post-traumatic arthritis, and avascular necrosis is also on the rise. These factors are driving the need for knee replacement surgeries which involves the replacement of diseased knee joint with an artificial knee implant. Thus, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Knee Replacement Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers e.motion Total Knee System, univation X Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty System, and Other products.

Conformis Inc.

Conformis Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Joint replacement business unit. The company offers iTotal PS, iTotal CR, and other products.

DJO Global Inc.

DJO Global Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Spine, Hand/wrist, and Foot/ankle. The company offers EMPOWR 3D Knee, Exprt Precision System, and other products.

Exactech Inc.

Exactech Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Hip, Knee, Extremities, Foot and ankle, and Advanced surgical technologies. The company offers Truliant Porous Knee, Optetrak Logic Revision System, and Other products.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers ATTUNE Knee System, ATTUNE Revision Knee System, SIGMA High Performance Partial Knee System, and other products.

Knee Replacement Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

TKR

RKR

PKR

Knee Replacement Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

