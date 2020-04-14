SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Directorate Change

SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING

RESIGNATION OF ANTHONY PUCKRIDGE

AND APPOINTMENT OF

IAN GRAY AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SVM UK Emerging Fund announces the appointment of Ian Gray as a non-executive director with effect from 6 March 2020. On the same date, Tony Puckridge has retired from the Board.

Ian Gray is a chartered accountant with experience in strategic roles in a range of public and private companies and government agencies. He is a director of DX (Group) plc and a number of private companies.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Ian's appointment. As at the date of this announcement, Ian does not have any beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Peter Dicks, Chairman, commented:

"We are delighted that Ian will be joining SVM UK Emerging's Board. Ian brings considerable commercial, financial and governance experience to the Board and on behalf of the Directors I welcome him. I would also like to thank Tony for his very valuable contribution to the Company over a number of years."

14 April 2020

Enquiries:

Diane Miller, SVM Asset Management Company Secretary on 0131 226 6699