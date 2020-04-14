Ori Biotech Partners with Achilles Therapeutics to Test Novel Cell Therapy Manufacturing Platform

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ori Biotech Ltd (Ori), an innovator in cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, announced a partnership with Achilles Therapeutics (Achilles) to test the application of Ori's novel manufacturing technology to Achilles' manufacturing process.

High quality, low cost, high throughput cell and gene therapy manufacturing continues to be a significant challenge for the industry. The resulting variability and high cost of goods are contributing to the current lack of wide-spread patient access to this new generation of life-saving treatments. Therapeutics developers, regulators and technology providers are all seeking to identify innovative approaches for efficient product manufacturing.

"The team at Ori are excited to partner with innovative companies like Achilles who want to address manufacturing early in their lifecycle so that they can quickly bring their products to patients at scale," said Jason C. Foster, CEO Ori Biotech. "We believe that collaborating with therapy developers early is key to maximizing the scalability and repeatability of these often-complicated manufacturing processes."

"Achilles is excited to start testing the Ori manufacturing platform in our proprietary clonal neoantigen T-cell (cNeT) therapy manufacturing process," said Ed Samuel, SVP Manufacturing, Achilles Therapeutics. "Achilles is at a transformational stage in its development with the recent initiation of our first-in-human clinical studies. By harnessing the immune system to destroy cancer cells our cNeT therapy platform could fundamentally change how cancer is treated. Looking to emerging technologies to support our long-term strategy for a fully automated manufacturing process is central to Achilles' plans for scaling up our production capabilities to deliver personalized cell therapies."

Farlan Veraitch, Co-Founder and CSO, Ori Biotech added, "It is always great to work with the forward-thinking leaders in cell and gene therapy, like Achilles, who are focused on innovating across the board, not just clinically and scientifically but also technologically. We see huge potential for the future of this partnership."

About Ori Biotech

Ori Biotech is a London- and Philadelphia-based CGT manufacturing technology company. Ori has developed a proprietary, flexible manufacturing platform that closes, automates and standardises manufacturing allowing therapeutics developers to further develop and bring their products from pre-clinical process development to commercial scale manufacturing. The mission of the Ori platform is to fully automate CGT manufacturing to increase throughput, improve quality and decrease costs in order to enable patient access to this new generation of lifesaving treatments. Founded by Dr Farlan Veraitch and Prof Chris Mason in 2015, the Company has brought together a seasoned Board and executive management team with over 80 years of pharmaceutical, cell therapy and venture building experience including CEO Jason C. Foster (Indivior) and CBO Jason Jones (Miltenyi Biotec) alongside industry-leading expert advisors like Bruce Levine, Anthony Davies and Annalisa Jenkins. www.oribiotech.com

