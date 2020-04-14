Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced a new strategic agreement with digital solutions provider Gulf Business Machines (GBM). As the newest member of Cobalt Iron's Ironclad Partner Advantage (IPA) program, GBM will resell Cobalt Iron's Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform with an aim to enhance the user experience of its existing base of IBM Spectrum Protect accounts. In addition, GBM will expand Compass' presence across the region by developing new opportunities for the industry-leading data protection solution.

"GBM is committed to offering the top industry solutions for our customers' digital transformation journey. The Compass SaaS-based multicloud platform will complement our existing IBM Data portfolio and expand our digital business offerings," said Cherif Morcos, vice president Digital Business Solutions, Gulf Business Machines.

With more than 30 years' experience, seven offices, and more than 1,500 employees across the Gulf Cooperation Council, GBM offers a broad portfolio of industry-leading digital infrastructure and business solutions to its clients.

"As the premier business technology channel in this vital region, GBM is a welcome addition to the IPA family. GBM is very selective about its technology partners and only represents world-leading companies," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron. "As such, this partnership is powerful industry recognition of Compass in the enterprise SaaS backup marketplace."

