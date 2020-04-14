Check Point Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Achieving High Growth by Employing a Mix of Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies

In addition to its differentiated network-level protection, the company extended its mobile security protection capabilities to expand its market footprint

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European mobile threat defense (MTD) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Israel- and US-headquartered Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. with the 2019 European Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award. Its continuous product development efforts, along with a solid acquisition strategy, have enabled it to expand in the European market.

"Check Point's detection rates of previously unknown exploits, malware, and vulnerabilities are one of the highest in the industry. Among other things, it performs sandboxing and static analyses of mobile apps," said Mikita Hanets, Research Analyst. "Moreover, SandBlast Mobile is integrated into Check Point Infinity, a solution that ensures comprehensive protection of enterprises' endpoints, corporate networks, and cloud environments."

Check Point has harnessed its substantial experience in network protection to generate mobile security solutions such as anti-phishing, zero-day phishing protection, safe browsing, URL filtering, and conditional access technologies. Significantly, the architecture of its mobile threat defense solution combines cloud-based protection with on-device security. This enables SandBlast Mobile to protect end-users from all attack vectors.

Additionally, the company has leveraged its market-leading capabilities to create the Check Point SandBlast App Protect, a solution that allows organizations to develop mobile applications that are secure by design. "Check Point has been gaining traction across all regions in Europe. As future MTD protection is likely to involve a multi-layered approach to security, it is likely to further expand its network-level protection offerings," noted Hanets. "Overall, SandBlast Mobile is poised to continue being of one of the leading mobile security solutions in the European market."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders that are at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

