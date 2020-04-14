Dual-Carrier microwave and 10Gbps millimeter-wave radios deliver ultra-high bandwidth capacity following Category 5 hurricanes

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, Inc. a leading supplier and innovator of licensed microwave backhaul solutions announced today that Broadband VI, LLC, the leading fixed wireless internet service provider in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), utilizes their ALFOplus80HDX 80GHz and ALFOplus2 RF-multicore microwave backhaul solutions for network growth and resiliency.

Broadband VI provides fiber and wireless-based services to residential, commercial, enterprise, academic and public sector customers, and has a history of continuous investment in its outside plant to meet growing customer demand. Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the USVI with windspeeds exceeding 175 mph and wiped out most telecommunications services. Broadband VI was the first ISP to restore service and looked to build a scalable multi-gigabit infrastructure while also improving resiliency and reliability.

Broadband VI turned to SIAE Microelettronica to supply highly reliable and resilient microwave systems. With 10Gbps (ALFOplus80HDX) and 1.4Gbps (ALFOplus2) capacities, all with hardened, carrier-grade construction, these solutions exceeded the requirements while designed to stand up to the harsh conditions periodically experienced in the USVI.

"The mix between technology innovation, throughput, construction and resiliency will enable us to offer higher capacity services to our customers over a sturdy and dependable infrastructure," said Mike Meluskey, CTO, Broadband VI.

"We are pleased BBVI entrusted our multi-gigabit solutions during this critical multi-gigabit network renewal," said Augustino Lucenti, vice-president of North America for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA.

About Broadband VI

"We've Got You Covered" Founded in 2002, Broadband VI provides high-speed wireless and fiber connectivity, and is the largest fixed wireless provider in the USVI. Broadband VI provides the fastest and most reliable internet connectivity within the USVI and was chosen "Best Internet Service Provider" for 2018 and 2019 by the residents and readers of the Virgin Islands Daily News. www.broadband.vi

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless communication technology, offering operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimetre-wave transport, services and network design, with a primary focus on mobile backhaul. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house advanced RF-lab, clean room facilities and complete product assembly. www.siaemic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005002/en/

Contacts:

Milan: Fabio Gavioli Head of Marketing and Communication

marketing@siaemic.com

+3902273251

Broadband VI: Kevin Hughes Chief Marketing Officer

kevin.hughes@broadband.vi

+1 (340) 774-5780