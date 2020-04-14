

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus death toll in New York, the epicenter of the disease in the United States, crossed 10,000 on Monday.



Adding New York's 10,056 deaths, the national total has risen to 23,649.



Of the 5,87,337 confirmed cases in the country, 1,95,655 were reported in New York.



Governor Andrew Cuomo said 'the worst is over' if residents of the state continue to follow strict lockdown guidelines.



New Jersey is the second worst affected state with 2443 deaths and 64584 infections.



Michigan (1502 deaths, 25,635 infections), Louisiana (884 deaths, 21016 infections), Massachusetts (844 deaths and 26,867 infections), Illinois (794 death, 22025 infections), California (731 deaths, 24371 infections) Pennsylvania (590 deaths, 24,292 infections), Connecticut (602 deaths, 13,381 infections), Washington (523 deaths, 10703 infections), and Georgia (480 deaths, 13621 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Monday marked one month since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the wake of the pandemic. There were less than 2,000 confirmed cases nationwide on March 15.



