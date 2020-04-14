North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received another order, for three DM measurement systems. This order comes from an existing customer and again continues to build on our growing business in China.

"This order, from an existing customer for Aurora, continues Aurora's growth and market capture in China," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "The order again demonstrates continuity of our business in China at this time, and we continue to appreciate the confidence that our customers have placed in Aurora's solutions," he continued.

Aurora expects to ship these DM measurement systems in the current fiscal quarter.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

For further information contact:

Jake Bouma

Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (604) 317-3936

corpcom@aurorasolartech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54368