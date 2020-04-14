Versus to bring rewards to the $250 Billion global video streaming market

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus") today announces an agreement with Kast to bring Versus' proprietary in-app rewards technology to Kast's successful watch party platform.

This is an important step for Versus in that Kast is the first non-gaming content partner to integrate the Versus rewards platform. Social streaming, watch parties and video are a part of what Business Wire estimates as a $250 Billion dollar global streaming market that is estimated to grow at 19% CAGR through 2024.

Kast is a real-time video sharing app with screen capture, voice, text, and video chat technology that makes it easy to connect with friends wherever they are in a watch party. Kast is the ultimate virtual living room solution for all your content needs. Kast has recently been featured in well-known media outlets like Wired, Mashable, The Next Web, The Evening Standard, NBC and more.

The two companies will work together to integrate real-world rewards into Kast's watch party apps to increase engagement for hosts of watch parties, known as "Kasters," and watch party spectators alike.

"Kast is a true pioneer in the watch party space," said John O'Connell, Head of Business Development for Versus Systems. "We are excited to bring our in-game reward technologies to their apps, creators and spectators later this year."

Justin Weissberg, Co-founder and President of Kast commented: "Versus brings real, tangible rewards to their partners' growing audiences. We are excited to bring our community rewards they can experience with their Kast friends and family."

About Kast

Kast's mission is to be the ecosystem that empowers people to share their experiences, engage and build relationships with like-minded people. For more information, please visit www.kastapp.co, or search "Kast" on the iTunes and Google Play stores. Kast is available on iOS, Android, PC, Mac and for Chrome browser.

For Kast, contact:

contact@kastapp.live

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:

press@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54401