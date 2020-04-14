Scientists in Korea have investigated performance degradation in quantum dot solar cells - an important consideration for a technology that has seen rapid efficiency increases in recent months. The group found surface oxidation of quantum dot material represents a significant threat to longer-term performance and the researchers suggest that an additional layer in the cell could solve the problem.Colloidal quantum dot solar cells (QDSCs) have caught the eye PV researchers of late thanks to their potential for high conversion efficiency and low-cost processing. The development of a quantum dot ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...