WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC







NET ASSET VALUE



9 April 2020

14 April 2020

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business onwas 3030.41p (ex income) 3052.12p (cum income).For and on behalf of the BoardFrostrow Capital LLPSecretary