Enveil Delivers ZeroReveal Machine Learning for Secure Advanced Decisioning

Extending the company's privacy-preserving offerings, ZeroReveal ML expands the magnitude of enterprise machine learning capabilities through secure collaboration

Washington, D.C., April 14, 2020, the pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use, today announced the release of its encrypted machine learning product, ZeroReveal Machine Learning.

ZeroReveal ML ensures that machine learning models, and the associated results, remain encrypted throughout the entire evaluation lifecycle. This enables enterprises to leverage machine learning models to securely and privately derive insights from data sources across jurisdictional, third-party, and organizational boundaries, even when using highly sensitive or proprietary models, including those trained on regulated data. The ability to securely evaluate a machine learning model against distributed intra- and inter-organizational data sources opens the door to a number of use cases in the financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government verticals where enhanced risk-based decision making drives positive business outcomes.

"Organizations increasingly rely on machine learning to generate insights, make predictions, and improve decisioning," said Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "While machine learning can be an effective tool within an organization's walls, when teams are able to securely evaluate their models over multiple third-party data sources by collaborating with external organizations, they significantly broaden their capacity to derive insights for improved outcomes."

ZeroReveal ML delivers encrypted machine learning capabilities by focusing on the source of the value: the model itself and the insights derived. Trained machine learning models are valuable - and vulnerable. Sensitive or regulated data is often tied up in the model itself and exposure can reveal this sensitive data as well as an organization's interests, intentions, or Intellectual Property. Machine learning models are organizational assets and should be protected with the same vigilance as any other type of Intellectual Property or sensitive data. By keeping the model encrypted during processing, ZeroReveal ML ensures this critical information is never revealed.

"Trained machine learning models need to be protected, which is why ZeroReveal ML focuses entirely on the security of the model itself and its evaluation," said Dr. Ryan Carr, CTO and Vice President of Engineering at Enveil. "Attackers are waiting to reverse engineer machine learning models and extract information about an organization, including training data which may contain PII, IP, or other sensitive material. We preserve the value of the model without that risk of exposure."

Powered by advances in homomorphic encryption, ZeroReveal ML utilizes the same foundational ZeroReveal Compute Fabricas Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal Searchcapabilities to deploy above the data, allowing customers to leverage existing storage methods and access control mechanisms. Organizations and jurisdictions can evaluate encrypted machine learning models across multiple datasets without moving or pooling data in a single location or requiring data standardization.

As the only NIAP Common Criteria and CSfC-certified Data in Use security company, Enveil continues to deliver business-enabling functionality and nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. To learn more about Enveil, please visit www.enveil.com.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use. Enveil's business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it's being used or processed - the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil's ZeroReveal solutions provide Trusted Compute in Untrusted Locations, allowing organizations to securely derive insights, cross-match, and search third-party data assets without ever revealing the contents of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is NIAP/CSfC-certified to deliver nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni with backgrounds in mathematics, algorithmics, and machine learning, Enveil is revolutionizing data security by addressing a Data in Use vulnerability that people have been chasing for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.enveil.com.