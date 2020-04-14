Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Tradegate
14.04.20
15:01 Uhr
22,200 Euro
+1,615
+7,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,135
22,190
15:01
22,165
22,200
15:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22,200+7,85 %
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP0,066-5,71 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 4,58
Hebel: 4,91
mit moderatem Hebel