Case Management and Digital Evidence Regarding Data Breach Patented by the USPTO

DFLabs, the award-winning Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) vendor, is proud to announce its third U.S. patent for SOAR technology. This makes DFLabs the SOAR vendor with the highest number of patents in the market.

"Our third consecutive patent confirms DFLabs' commitment to continuous innovation, providing Clients and MSSPs with the most open SOAR architecture in the market," said Dario Forte, Founder, and CEO of DFLabs.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recognized DFLabs' innovative case management functionality. Our case management also handles forensics, the evidentiary chain of custody of the incident response processes, including but not limited to:

Reports

Evidence Preservation

Integration with forensic technology

Incident Artifact

IOCs

Chain of Custody

While other SOAR vendors have case management, the information they provide is brief and especially for regulated markets insufficient. DFLabs goes beyond and above to place specific emphasis on the evidentiary and probationary role and provide in-depth information in over a hundred customizable Case Management fields and Open Integration Framework.

"Via case management, clients can stay on top of all the relevant information of a cyber incident. And, our forensic approach to case management allows clients to have access to valuable data regarding the incident, including the elements which have been found, the type of attack that was intended, and who made the attack," stated Michele Zambelli, CTO at DFLabs.

DFLabs' patented forensic case management is based on Standard ISO e27041, 27042, 2704343, 27035, and NIST. And the reason why case management is a relevant and sensitive component is that Data Breach is subject to control by the authorities, and there are regulations that give importance to the evidence that is acquired and managed.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com. or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

