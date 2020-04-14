Supermicro Introduces Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Systems Based on the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processors with 27 World Record Performance Benchmarks Achieved

New Twin, Blade, WIO and GPU Servers Deliver World Record Performance and Now Support the New High-Frequency AMD EPYC 7Fx2 Series Processors

SAN JOSE, California, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced that its industry-leading portfolio of servers optimized for 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processors has achieved 27 world record performance benchmarks and counting. In addition to the industry's first blade platform, Supermicro's entire portfolio of new H12 A+ Servers fully supports the newly announced high-frequency AMD EPYC 7Fx2 Series processors.

Besides the new H12 SuperBlade and single and dual-socket multi-node Twin A+ Servers, Supermicro is also introducing its next-generation WIO line of A+ Servers as well as a 4U server supporting eight double-width GPUs. With PCI-E 4.0 x16 support, these A+ Servers can deliver 200G connectivity and feature a large memory footprint of up to four terabytes (4TB) per socket running fast DDR4 memory up 3200MHz to deliver record-breaking performance.

"Supermicro 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor based A+ Servers have achieved 27 world-record performance benchmarks and counting," said Vik Malyala, senior vice president, field application engineering and business development, Supermicro. "For instance, our A+ Servers achieved world-record performance for the TPCx-IoT benchmark with the H12 TwinPro that established the highest performance and lowest dollar per performance over the previous record holders with the new high-frequency AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors."

"We are extremely excited about the new lineup of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC-based servers from Supermicro, and in particular the industry's first AMD EPYC-powered blade server," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, server business unit, AMD. "By leveraging the significant performance boost of our new high-frequency AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors, Supermicro can help drive better results in critical enterprise workloads for their broad customer base."

The new A+ SuperBlade features a performance and density optimized resource-saving architecture with up to 20 hot-pluggable single-socket nodes in 8U and integrated networking fabric up to 100G EDR InfiniBand with 200G HDR coming soon. With shared cooling, power and networking infrastructure, this high performance, density optimized and energy-efficient A+ SuperBlade can significantly reduce initial capital and operational expenses for many organizations.

Supermicro A+ WIO systems offer a wide range of I/O options enabling customers to optimize storage and networking alternatives to accelerate performance, increase efficiency, and find the perfect fit for their applications. These single-socket 1U servers support three PCI 4.0 x16 slots, 8 or 16 DIMM versions, and redundant high-efficiency Platinum Level power supplies. Both WIO and Ultra A+ systems can support 10-24 NVMe drives per single or dual-processor system without requiring a PCI-E switch to provide excellent storage performance.

For maximum acceleration of AI, Deep Learning, and HPC workloads, Supermicro's new A+ GPU system supports up to eight full-height double-wide (or single-wide) GPUs via direct-attach PCI-E 4.0 x16 CPU-to-GPU lanes without any PCI-E switch for the lowest latency and highest bandwidth. The system also supports up to three additional high-performance PCI-E 4.0 expansion slots for a variety of uses, including high-performance networking connectivity up to 100G. An additional AIOM slot supports a Supermicro AIOM card or an OCP 3.0 mezzanine card.

Supermicro offers an industry-leading portfolio of EPYC based systems and Server Building Block Solutions including ATX and E-ATX motherboards. From single-socket mainstream and WIO servers to high-end Ultra server systems and multi-node systems, including BigTwin and TwinPro, Supermicro enables customers to build application-optimized solutions with a multitude of configuration possibilities.

Visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/aplus/solutions/SP3?tab=servers for more details on Supermicro A+ products.

Follow Supermicro on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, SuperBlade, BigTwin, TwinPro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154906/Super_Micro_Computer_Systems_Processors.jpg