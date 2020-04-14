The "CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Market Insights and Market Forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy use for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia as well as the CAR T-Cell Therapy market trends for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in the 6MM i.e., United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom).

The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of various CAR T-Cell Therapies for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by EU5 and the United States markets. The report also covers current Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Study Period: 2017-2030

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia CAR-T Cell Therapy Chapters

Therapy chapter segment of the CAR-T Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia report encloses the detailed analysis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs based on CAR-T Cell therapies. It also helps to understand the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia CAR-T Cell therapies based clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included therapy and the latest news and press releases.

Marketed CAR-T Cell Therapies

Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis

Currently, Novartis' Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) is the only approved therapy available in the ALL market. It is the first chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy approved. A novel immunocellular therapy and one-time treatment, Kymriah uses patient's T cells to fight cancer. With the approval of Kymriah, investors have started to shift their focus on a number of companies which have been developing their pipeline candidates to remain afloat in the highly competitive environment.

Emerging CAR-T Cell Therapies

PBCAR0191: Precision BioSciences

PBCAR0191 is a novel CD19 targeted allogeneic CAR T therapy candidate being developed by Precision BioSciences for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and currently, it is in phase I/IIa clinical trial. It is the Company's first gene-edited allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate which is being developed in collaboration with Servier.

Market Outlook

The market size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in the 6MM is expected to be USD 1,315.7 million in 2030.

Owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, the market size shall increase during forecast period (2020-2030). Among the EU-5 countries, Germany, France and Italy account for highest market size for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia followed by UK and Spain.

Therapies Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential CAR-T Cell therapies recently launched in the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and Size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different CAR-T based therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia emerging CAR-T Cell therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business price strategy.

KOL Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in CAR-T Cell therapies for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The publisher performs Competitive Market Intelligence analysis of the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia based on CAR-T are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the United States and Europe

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia CAR-T cell therapy market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, CAR-T Cell therapy based Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia R&D pertaining to the CAR-T. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing CAR-T cell therapies for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel CAR-T therapeutics for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL in 2030

4. CAR T-Cell Therapy Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. CARs Generations

4.1.2. Genetic Engineering of T-Cells

4.1.3. How CAR T-Cell Therapy Works

4.2. Current challenges in CAR T

4.2.1. Therapeutic side effects

4.2.2. CAR T-cells lack of success

4.3. CAR T-cell therapy: Route to reimbursement

4.4. Unmet needs

5. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL): 6 Major Market Analysis

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy in 6MM

5.2.1. Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy by Therapies

6. Market Outlook

6.1. KYMRIAH: NOVARTIS

6.1.1. Product Description

6.1.2. Research and Development

6.1.3. Product Development Activities

7. Emerging Drug Profiles for ALL

7.1. MB-CART19.1: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. Co. KG

7.1.1. Product Description

7.1.2. Research and Development

7.1.3. Product Development Activities

7.2. PBCAR0191: Precision BioSciences

7.3. AUTO3: Autolus Limited

8. United States

8.1. Total Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

8.2. Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy by Therapies

9. EU-5 Market Size

9.1. Germany

9.1.1. Total Market size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

9.1.2. Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy by Therapies

9.2. France

9.3. Italy

9.4. Spain

9.5. United Kingdom

10. CAR T-Cell Therapy Clinical Trials in 6MM

11. KOL Views CAR T-Cell Therapy

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

Companies Mentioned

NOVARTIS

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. Co. KG

Precision BioSciences

Autolus Limited

